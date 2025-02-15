The M23 rebels have reached the Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city Bukavu after taking control of Kamvu airport

The rebels, which have captured Goma, have been pushing southwards and the capture of Bukavu means the M23 rebels' territories have increased

Family members of the South African National Defence Force fear for their deployed family members' lives as the M23 continues to gain a foothold in the DRC

BUKAVU, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO — As the M23 continues to gain territory in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a North West family is worried about their South African National Defence Force (SANDF) family member after 14 soldiers were killed in an ambush in Goma.

What's happening in the DRC?

SABC News reported that the M23 rebels captured the South Kivu province's capital after seizing Kamuvu Airport. Congolese forces have reportedly withdrawn from the area. The leader of the Congo River Alliance, Corneille Nangaa confirmed that the Alliance entered the area.

Family member in the bush

The family of the SANDF soldier stationed in the DRC said he went silent for a while and when he returned online, he told them that he was alive and he is currently in the bushes after rebel forces destroyed the tents where they stayed and he had been in hiding since.

What you need to know about the DRC mission

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 soldiers to the peacekeeping mission in the DRC in 2024

The SANDF confirmed in 2025 that the soldiers are underresourced and are not in a good position

The army denied that the SANDF surrendered to M23 after a video of them waving a white flag went viral

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page were disappointed in the South African government.

Thuso Mabote said:

"The current government has failed. Just give these rebels the governance so that they can be at peace."

Bright Mafanetsa said:

"The regional bodies never wanted to apply their minds to get to the root cause."

Izandla Phezulu said:

"It seems like M23 is going to take the whole country."

Malombo Pholo said:

"Kagame is unnecessarily causing drift among Africans."

Harry Kaliati said:

"SADC must pull out."

