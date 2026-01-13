The Department of Transport (DoT) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is cracking down on unroadworthy vehicles

Members of the Road Traffic Inspectorate and Operation Shanela are conducting inspections on vehicles across the province

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the department's efforts, applauding officials for keeping children safe

MEC for Transport in KZN, Siboniso Duma, joined officials as they inspected scholar transport vehicles ahead of back to school season. Image: KZN Department of Transport

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Department of Transport (DoT) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is gearing up for back to school by ensuring that scholar transport vehicles are up to scratch.

As learners prepare for the first day on 14 January 2026, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and Operation Shanela have begun inspecting transport vehicles in all parts of the province.

The team of inspectors began their work on Friday, 9 January 2026, and plans to visit more than 26 satellite stations across the province.

“Our main focus is to ensure the safety of about 77,000 pupils in close to 400 schools,” the DoT said in a statement.

What did the inspections find?

According to the DoT, 63 scholar transport services failed inspections that were conducted over the first few days.

Inspections focused on the driver’s permits, as well as the tyres, brakes, seatbelts, suspension, and the entire condition of the vehicle. Thus far, a total of 198 fleets have been inspected. Officials inspected 143 buses, 48 minibuses and seven midibuses.

43 buses, 18 minibuses and two midibuses were found to be not up to standard and failed the inspection. The owners have been instructed to attend to all mechanical failures that were found.

Officials conducted inspections on scholar transport vehicles across KZN. Image: KZN Department of Transport

MEC pleased with inspections of scholar transport vehicles

Addressing the continued inspections, Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said he was pleased with the progress of the inspections.

He also commended service providers who ensured that their vehicles were roadworthy and confirmed that inspections would proceed until the reopening of schools and beyond.

“RTI and Operation Shanela will work with other law enforcement agencies and traffic departments in various municipalities moving forward.

“They will do spot checks and sustain their visibility that we all witnessed during the festive season,” Duma explained.

He added that the department would also announce more safety measures for private scholar transport. This will be done following consultations with all key stakeholders.

South Africans praise KZN DoT

The inspections drew praise from social media users, who welcomed the initiative.

Musa Maphanga said:

“Very good news.”

Jayce Nadas stated:

“Well done to the team from Operation Shanela from DoT. The safety of our kids is a priority.”

Danny Pillay suggested:

“RTI inspectors should check buses and taxis traveling on the M25 from Kwamashu and surrounding areas. Vehicles are overloaded with school children, sometimes 25 plus children in taxis.”

Prince Khululekani stated:

“You are setting the bar high as a province.”

Afzal Shaik agreed:

“That’s good news at least. The kids will be safe for now.”

Lwazi Madonsela exclaimed:

“The MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma and his incredible RTI traffic officers are doing exceptionally well.”

