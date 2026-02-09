MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo says forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan respond to allegations on interference in IPID and police matters during his appearance before Parliament

Nomvalo dismissed O’Sullivan’s claims of security threats and requests to testify virtually

The committee is also expected to probe additional complaints from the public about O’Sullivan’s conduct

MK Party MB Sibonelo Nomvalo says Paul O'Sullivan has a lot to answer to at the Ad Hoc Committee. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Getty Images and @ST_Mahlangu/X

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN- MK Party Member of Parliament Sibonelo Nomvalo says he expects forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to account for a range of allegations when he appears in person before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on 10 February 2026.

Nomvalo insisted that O’Sullivan must be treated like all other witnesses who have already testified physically, rejecting earlier requests that he be allowed to appear virtually and be provided with special security measures

"We have been saying there is nothing special about him. He must appear physically before the ad hoc committee because all witnesses who have appeared so far have appeared physically,” Nomvalo said

Nomvalo dismisses O'Sullivans claims of security threats

The MK Party MP dismissed O’Sullivan’s claims that he faced security threats, arguing that such matters must be handled through formal legal processes

“This is a country governed by the law. When you have security threats you don’t just wake up in the morning and make claims. You must go to the police station, an assessment must be done, and that assessment must be presented as an authentic document before the committee.

Nomvalo also criticised O’Sullivan’s reported stance that he would refuse to engage with certain political parties, including the MK Party, EFF and ActionSA, should he testify virtually.

“We said all of that was nonsense. The rule of law must reign supreme. O’Sullivan must be treated equally like all other members.”

O'Sullivan to answer for allegations of police interference

The MP said the committee wants O’Sullivan to respond to serious accusations, including claims that he abused members of the South African Police Service, misrepresented himself as an IPID official and had access to an IPID letterhead.

He referenced testimony from former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and another witness, Nkabinde, who allegedly told the committee that O’Sullivan had “an uncontrollable desire for IPID”.

“These are all the issues we want him to respond to. And those are not the only issues – some we will expose tomorrow when he is in front of us.”

Nomvalo claimed that members of the public had approached the MK Party with additional complaints about O’Sullivan’s conduct

“People have come to us and said Paul O’Sullivan did this and that to their families. What is disturbing is that he has for a long time been making allegations against many people. Our question is: why is he refusing to come to a formal platform and expose all the people he has accused of being corrupt?”

Paul O’Sullivan is expected to physically appear before Parliament. Image: stockphoto/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo has weighed in on witnesses who failed to appear before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. He criticised Brown Mogotsi and Paul O'Sullivan for their demands, calling them unreasonable.

Nomvalo accused O'Sullivan of showing disrespect to Parliament and claimed the investigator had previously threatened MPs and witnesses who had appeared before the committee. O'Sullivan reportedly responded by rejecting Nomvalo's remarks and distancing himself from the MK party. He said he held no respect for the party or its founder, former president Jacob Zuma, whom he referred to as a criminal.

Previously, Briefly News reported that according to the index page, O’Sullivan also plans to focus on General Mkhwanazi’s alleged role in kidnap and torture, his ‘lies to the commission and parliament’ and his alleged secret business dealings.

