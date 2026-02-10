A seemingly ordinary airport display caught the attention of Mzansi and many questioned how historical symbols can quietly resurface in modern public spaces

Reddit users reacted with humour and discomfort after noticing a familiar colour pattern that opened broader conversations about memory and cultural awareness in the country

The post turned into a deeper discussion about symbolism, Mzansi’s history and why certain visuals still carry emotional weight decades into democracy

South Africans burst into laughter and disbelief after a familiar colour pattern appeared in an unexpected place.

OR Tambo’s screen caught the eye for all the wrong reasons and the colours left Mzansi debating on Reddit as they reminded them of the apartheid flag. Images: Catherine Falls Commercials / @Jche98

Source: UGC

On 8 February 2026, a Reddit user using the handle @Jche98 shared a photo taken at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The image showed a flight information prompter with three horizontal colour blocks arranged in orange at the top, white in the middle and blue at the bottom. Many South Africans recognised the colour order as closely resembling the apartheid-era South African flag.

The prompter displayed Lufthansa Airlines occupying the orange section at the top. The white middle section appeared linked to Swiss Airlines. The blue bottom section simply read “Business Class.”

A flag that still carries heavy meaning

The old South African flag was introduced in 1928 under the leadership of then Prime Minister JBM Hertzog. It was designed to represent unity between the English and Afrikaner communities after the Anglo-Boer War.

The orange, white and blue colours were borrowed from the Dutch Prince’s Flag. Orange represented the House of Orange-Nassau. White symbolised European heritage. Blue reflected loyalty to the sea and colonial trade routes.

The flag flew during decades of racial segregation, forced removals and political violence. When South Africa transitioned to democracy in 1994, the flag was officially retired. The new national flag was raised on 27 April 1994.

See the Reddit post here:

Online reactions swing between humour and discomfort

South Africans reacted with humour and sarcasm. Others questioned how such a colour arrangement passed design checks at a major international airport.

@Schtickshift commented:

“It’s the last flight to Vrystaat!”

@SenseiRozo said:

“I’m so convinced that it’s intentional.😂”

@Naive-Ad-7406 wrote:

“Orange, white, blue. The good old days for some. Thank God that is a thing of the past. I remember they would play the anthem every night when they stopped broadcasting on SABC.🤣😂 We were living in an abnormal society.”

@Admirable_Pool_139 said:

“Putting that prompter next to the gate is peak racism.🤣”

@Huge_Celebration5804 wrote:

“It is shocking that there are people here who don't know what this flag means. Some people are even encouraging it for some reason.”

@Only_One_Kenobi noted:

“If you ever need proof that racists and nationalists are not wise, remember that they don't even realise that there's a Union Jack right there on their beloved white supremacy symbol.”​

@VeterinarianNo3555 wrote:

“Don’t let Fikile see this. He’ll think it’s deliberate, like he did with Nike a few years ago.”​

A group of apartheid supporters with the old South African flag. Image: South Africa Vibes

Source: Facebook

