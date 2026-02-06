“We Don’t Sound Like That”: Stand-Up Comedian Catches Heat for Mocking South African Accent
- A viral comedy clip reignited debate around accents and representation, as South Africans demanded respect for their linguistic diversity
- Social media users slammed what they called lazy humour, saying South Africa’s 11 official languages prove no single accent defines the nation
- The moment sparked wider discussions about comedy and how digital platforms amplify cultural misunderstandings across borders
A stand-up comedian has ignited a firestorm across South African social media after a joke about the country’s accent struck a nerve, leaving many feeling misrepresented.
The controversy erupted after remarks made during a live comedy in mid January 2024 resurfaced on TikTok, where the comedian described the South African accent as sounding intimidating and sinister, suggesting that even friendly phrases come across as threatening.
The comments, widely interpreted as targeting Afrikaans-speaking South Africans, triggered intense backlash online. As the clip spread, South Africans from different racial and linguistic backgrounds joined the conversation, pointing out that the country has 11 official languages and some of the most diverse speech patterns in the world.
In the TikTok video reposted on 4 January 2026 by @mexi_mbilanje, the comedian joked that attempts at a New Zealand accent often end up sounding South African and claimed that the local accent makes ordinary sentences feel like a prelude to danger.
According to The Dandelion Philosophy, South African accents have long been shaped by colonialism, apartheid, forced removals, migration, and cultural resistance. Linguists often describe the country as one of the most accent-diverse societies in the world, where even neighbouring suburbs can produce noticeably different speech patterns.
Yet, internationally, South African accents are frequently reduced to a single caricature, usually associated with Afrikaans-speaking white South Africans.
A joke that reopened old wounds
Comedy has always walked a fine line between satire and offence. For decades, South Africans have seen their accents portrayed as either comical or villainous in international films and television, reinforcing a narrative that associates local speech with danger.
Mzansi weighs in on the moment
Social media users flooded the comment section, as South Africans reflected on how often their accents are misunderstood abroad. Some joked that the comedian seemed to confuse South Africans with Russians, while others pointed out that Afrikaans accents represent only a fraction of the country’s linguistic reality.
@Tyreece commented:
“This man thinks we're Russians.”
@Leo wrote:
“He missed it by far.”
@Aaron said:
“🤣🤣I’m laughing because he’s making the one South African accent that we all know.”
@Fresh Prince of Gallo Manor:
“That's one out of 11 official languages. Accents are varied.”
@🫥the bearded zombie🫥:
“We don't all sound like that.😭”
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za