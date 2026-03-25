GAUTENG – An individual who was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry plans to open a case against a Member of Parliament (MP).

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An individual implicated in the Madlanga Commission plans to open a case against a Member of Parliament for defamation. Image: Phill Magakoe/ brazzo

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That’s according to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones, who confirmed that the individual would be expected to open a case of defamation and fraud. The case is expected to be opened in Tshwane on 26 March 2026.

According to Letshwiti-Jones, the individual claimed that information used by the MP during Ad Hoc Committee proceedings was factually incorrect. The name of the individual has not been revealed, and neither has the name of the Parliamentarian.

Both the Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission are investigating claims of criminality, political interference and criminality within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2026.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News