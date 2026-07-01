Over 900 arrests occurred nationwide during anti-foreigner protests, led mainly by the Western Cape region

Majority of arrests involve undocumented foreigners and opportunistic criminals amid widespread civil unrest

Law enforcement maintains a strong presence to ensure stability and prevent further disruptions across affected provinces

The police made progress in arresting troublemakers during the shutdown. Image: Bodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The Western Cape recorded the highest number of arrests during the June 30 nationwide anti-foreigner demonstrations. NatJoints confirmed that 215 people were detained in the province for public violence and immigration violations.

According to IOL, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said more than 900 people were arrested across South Africa. The protests, organised by the March and March movement, demanded that undocumented foreigners leave the country by a June 30 deadline. While 108 of the 120 marches were peaceful, 12 required police intervention due to looting and unrest. Following the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape recorded 208 arrests, while KwaZulu-Natal had 153.

The nationwide demonstrations targeted informal businesses and spaza shops. NatJoints stated that the majority of those detained were undocumented foreign nationals and individuals engaging in opportunistic criminality. In Gauteng, police arrested 82 suspects, while the Free State recorded 132 arrests for business robberies and harbouring illegal immigrants. Civic groups previously petitioned the Department of Home Affairs to accelerate deportations, citing economic and social pressures. Mosikili praised law enforcement for acting swiftly to stabilise affected areas overnight.

She confirmed that deployment reinforcements remain on the ground in five provinces to monitor hotspots and prevent further disruptions. The South African Human Rights Commission previously cautioned against xenophobic behaviour during public demonstrations. Officials confirmed that intelligence networks remain active across vulnerable regions to maintain long-term stability and secure local businesses. Operational teams will sustain presence until absolute order is entirely restored nationwide.

Source: Briefly News