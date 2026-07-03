Police raid on Reitz factory leads to closure and arrests amid rising immigration tensions

Nine undocumented foreign nationals were detained during an operation targeting illegal labour practices

Potential legal action against the factory owner for breaching the Immigration Act and labour regulations

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A factory owner was arrested for employing undocumented foreign nationals. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE— A Free State factory owner could face legal action after a police operation led to the closure of a farm facility manufacturing biscuits in Reitz. The Thabo Mofutsanyana District Operational Command Centre acted on a tip-off and raided the premises on 3 July 2026, arresting nine undocumented foreign nationals.

According to IOL, the intelligence-driven raid comes amid heightened national tensions. Just days prior, on 30 June 2026, thousands of protesters took to the streets across South Africa demanding stricter enforcement of immigration laws and crackdowns on businesses employing undocumented workers. Mmako stated that authorities have engaged the local municipality, and the factory is expected to be closed pending further investigations.

View a tweet about the raid here:

Reitz factory faces imminent closure

Mmako said that the arrested individuals remain in police custody while immigration authorities finalise the necessary administrative and legal verification processes. The police spokesperson added that the probe extends beyond the employees, with authorities considering formal legal action against the facility's owner for non-compliance with the Immigration Act and labour legislation.

Mmako emphasised that the South African Police Service remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to tackle unlawful business activity, enforce compliance, and stamp out state lawlessness.

KZN Factory Crackdown

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Department of Employment and Labour blitz inspection at a Chinese-owned textile factory in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, resulted in the arrest of the owner and 21 undocumented workers. Led by Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya, officials discovered employees living and working inside the premises under cramped, unsanitary conditions.

Trade union representative Nkosinathi Banda stated that workers earn as little as R300 weekly due to desperation, though he criticised the inspections for failing to spark permanent change. The operation forms part of an intensified government crackdown on illegal employment practices amid rising national anti-illegal immigration protests and social tensions.

Source: Briefly News