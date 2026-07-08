A University of Cape Town study examined 138 new and second-hand children's products sold in South Africa and detected hazardous chemicals in more than a third of them

Products including Rubik's Cubes, toy mobile phones, puzzle mats and child car seats tested positive for brominated flame retardants linked to cancer and hormone disruption

Researchers called for stricter enforcement of safety laws and compulsory product testing before children's goods reach store shelves

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A UCT study has found traces of poisonous chemicals in children's toys and other everyday products. Image: Thanasis Zovoilis

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A University of Cape Town study has detected traces of internationally banned toxic chemicals in children's toys and everyday products widely available in South Africa, raising urgent concerns about child safety.

The research, conducted by Rebecca Mlela as part of her PhD work under the supervision of Professor Andrea Rother, assessed 138 new and second-hand children's products sold locally.

TimesLive reported that using X-ray screening technology, the team tested each item for brominated flame retardants, a category of chemicals that have been prohibited globally due to their links to endocrine disruption, neurotoxicity and cancer.

What the UCT research found

Bromine was detected in 38% of the products screened, while antimony was found in a separate portion of items. The highest concentrations were recorded in Rubik's Cubes, toy mobile phones and puzzle mats. Additional products showing signs of contamination included child car seats, sunglasses, toy pistols, toy baskets and toy motorcycles.

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The researchers attributed the findings to contaminated recycled plastics entering the supply chain for children's goods. While they acknowledged the importance of recycling as an environmental practice, they cautioned that it must not compromise the health of children.

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Why children face the greatest risk

The study highlighted that children are disproportionately vulnerable to the effects of hazardous chemicals because their organs and nervous systems are still developing, and their bodies are less efficient at clearing harmful substances. Compounding the risk is the fact that children spend extended periods handling toys and frequently place objects in their mouths.

Mlela said the findings point to the need for a coordinated national response. She recommended stricter enforcement of existing product safety legislation, mandatory chemical testing of children's products before they reach consumers, and greater transparency from manufacturers about the substances used in production.

Research finds chemical trace in sanitary pads

In simalar news, South African women may be unknowingly exposing themselves to hormone-disrupting chemicals every month, through products they trust most. A new study by the University of the Free State has found that everyday sanitary pads and pantyliners contain measurable levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). The research, published in Science of The Total Environment, detected these substances in every single product tested. This includes brands marketed as “organic” and “plant-based.”

The University of Cape Town conducted the study. Image: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Traces of ARV found in water sources

Briefly News also reported that South Africans were stunned after a study revealed that traces of ARVs have been found in water sources. Professor Surani Horn from the North West university's Occupational Hygiene and Health Research Initiative found trace levels of ARVs in the water. She said that this means that the aquatic organisms and environment exposed to it could be affected by the ARVs. However, there is an uncertainty about how it affects marine organisms.

Source: Briefly News