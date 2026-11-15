The Gauteng Department of Education revealed the number of unplaced Grade 1 and Grade 8 applicants for 2027 as at 11 November 2026

MEC Lebogang Maile warned that tens of thousands of available spaces were not located where learner demand was highest

Transfer offers began rolling out on 13 November, with parents given seven days to accept or decline a placement at another school

Almost 80,000 learners remain unplaced. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Over 77,000 pupils had yet to receive school allocations for the 2027 academic calendar by 11 November 2026, according to figures released by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) after MEC Lebogang Maile addressed the media in Bramley, north of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Among the 77,414 unplaced children, 31,227 applied for Grade 1 while 46,187 require Grade 8 spots.

Breakdown of admissions progress

Between 5 August and 4 September 2026, education authorities processed 346,495 digital applications—169,182 for Grade 1 and 177,313 for Grade 8. Offers began rolling out on 15 October 2026, and as of 11 November, 267,742 pupils had secured places, reflecting a 77.27% placement rate. Specifically, 137,471 Grade 1 pupils (81.26%) and 130,271 Grade 8 pupils (73.47%) had been assigned schools. Provincial officials reiterated that allocations would remain ongoing until every child is accommodated.

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Surplus capacity fails to align with high-demand areas

While provincial data shows 139,024 open seats across Gauteng, education leaders stressed that vacant desks do not automatically solve the bottleneck. Maile explained that empty spots are not always situated at the specific institutions or neighbourhoods experiencing the steepest application volumes, meaning officials cannot simply tally unused seats. Instead, he noted, the department must match available capacity with applicant demand, travel accessibility, physical school infrastructure, and everyday family logistics.

Currently, 278 institutions—174 primary and 104 high schools—have no remaining vacancies. Admissions pressure is heaviest across Ekurhuleni South, Ekurhuleni North, Tshwane South, Johannesburg East, and Tshwane West. Officials linked much of this strain to Gauteng's 1.6% yearly population expansion, which outpaces the 1.2% national rate, noting that Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni together house over 12.8 million residents.

Alternative offers, appeals, and key cut-off dates

On 13 November, officials started sending alternative placement offers to families whose preferred schools had filled up. Parents and guardians must accept or reject these proposals within seven days. Families dissatisfied with an allocation can submit an objection within seven days, with the department pledging a ruling within 14 days—an identical timeline to formal appeals.

Data from 11 November showed 12,322 offers remained pending, consisting of 10,983 awaiting parent feedback and 1,339 holding provisional acceptance. Authorities appealed to guardians to act swiftly, warning that unconfirmed offers tie up seats needed by other pupils.

Rather than operating on a first-come, first-served model, admissions rely on proximity to a school's feeder zone, having a sibling currently attending the institution, a parent working inside the feeder area, and home-to-school distance.

Families needing to finalise incomplete submissions have a window from 23 November to 4 December 2026, whereas late applicants may apply between 17 December 2026 and 31 January 2027.

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Parents can apply for exemptions

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the school fee exemptions available to South African families and the legal steps parents can take to apply or appeal a rejected application. The Department of Basic Education says qualifying parents may receive full, partial or conditional relief.

Schools cannot withhold report cards or exclude learners from classes and activities because of unpaid fees. If an exemption is rejected, parents have 30 days to appeal to the provincial Head of Department.

Source: Briefly News