Tembisa Mdoda shared a video on X on 14 November 2026 revealing her real age to her followers

The actress's age announcement caught Mzansi completely off guard, with many unable to believe what they heard

The video quickly gained traction online, leaving fans floored by just how young the star actually is

Thembisa Mdoda Reveals Her Real Age, Mzansi is Stunned: "You Are Not 30 Yet?"

Source: Getty Images

South African actress and TV personality Tembisa Mdoda has sent the internet into a spin after dropping a bombshell about her age. In a video posted to her X account on 14 November 2026, Mdoda joked about her age, and the reaction from fans was instant: "You are not 30 yet?"

Mdoda previously trended online when she broke her silence about rumours of her second divorce.

The actress, who casually lived in luxury at a second home, shared that she was turning 30.

The actress wrote on her X account on Saturday, 14 November 2026:

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"I'm turning 30 on Monday. Jesus, the years creep on you."

According to TVSA, Mdoda was born on 16 November 1982 and is currently 43 years.

South African react to Mdoda's age

@Ndala_kaMoman

I remember watching you on OPW when I was 9 years old. I am now 29 years old.

@Imprint_ZA

It was just my 20th birthday just the other (other day being March), so I totally how you feel.

@tembisanxumalo

Kanti ini hhe??? Siyalwa na?

@JackDevero

Just 9 years ago I was at your 21st.

@IsaacRakoto

Chomie, nna I turned 34 this yr. happpppyyyyyyyyyy!!!!

@OratileMogoje said:

"30 what, my sister? Years in the industry? 30 hours of asking, supervising the Spider-Man outfit? 30 what, my sister?"

@tembisanxumalo

I remember, friend. BDB was beating people up. Mamzo giving people refuse bags to clean up after themselves. Good times .

Thembisa Mdoda Reveals Her Real Age, Mzansi is Stunned: "You Are Not 30 Yet?"

Source: Instagram

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo celebrates son Naphakade's 3rd birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo marked her son Naphakade's third birthday with a touching post on X.

The actress revealed the baby boy was born on her father's wedding day, making the occasion doubly special.

Thembisa also shared the story behind Naphakade's nickname, 1802, which dates back to a film shoot.

Source: Briefly News