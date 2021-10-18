Al Ahly Coach Pitso Mosimane Is Furious and Wants CAF to Introduce VAR

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has joined the calls for video assistant refereeing to be introduced in African football after being held to a draw

The experienced coach says that it's hard for referees to give second penalties in a game and that's why VAR is needed

He also complained about how the Egyptian Football Federation chooses to go on an international break earlier than others

Pitso Mosimane is the latest African coach to call for video assistant refereeing (VAR) in inter-continental football competitions. This comes after Al Ahly were held to a frustrating draw against Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale in the CAF Champions League.

Coach Mosimane was not happy with the officiating during the match and feels that there's huge room for improvement. He also complained about Egypt's decision to go on an international break a week before the FIFA official one.

Pitso Mosimane is calling for VAR after his club was held to a draw. Image: David Ramos - FIFA

“I want to focus on positivities, but you all saw, in Africa, the referees rarely give a second penalty kick,” said Mosimane, according to Egyptian publication KingFut.

Mosimane's charges opened the scoring during the match through a penalty and he feels that they should've been awarded another one instead of the spoils being shared.

"This is my ninth year as a coach in Africa, most of the time, the second penalty kick is not given. Dear Africa, when will we have VAR in all matches," said Mosimane as quoted by The South African.

"The Egyptian Football Association shouldn’t start the national team camp earlier than FIFA announced agenda," he added.

International breaks can become stressful for club coaches, as they have to deal with injuries at times when the players return from their duty. Al Ahly will face Sportive once again on 23 October and the winner will proceed to the group stages.

Al Ahly provide update on Pitso Mosimane's future at the club

Earlier, Briefly News reported that despite media reports linking Pitso Mosimane with a move away from Al Ahly, the Red Devils have confirmed their coach is going nowhere. Mosimane joined Ahly last year following a shocking departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Bafana Bafana manager signed a two-year deal in Cairo and the club has shared an important update on their manager’s future.

‘Jingles’ is also reported to be happy with his current salary and he will stay put and at least finish his contract, which runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.

