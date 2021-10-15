Pitso Mosimane Ready to Guide Al Ahly to 3rd CAF Champions League Title

Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane says he is excited as they kick off their CAF Champions League journey this weekend

Ahly and Mosimane will be looking to secure their third Champions League trophy for the third time in a row

The Cairo-based giants are on the road to Niger as they are scheduled to face off against Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale on Saturday

Ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale, Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane says he is ready to get this year’s edition underway. Mosimane headed online to share a statement detailing his readiness.

‘Jingles’ will hope to steer his troops to the third trophy and his fourth following his triumph with Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2016. The Red Devils are away from home as they travel to Niger to meet USGN.

The reigning African champions will meet the Niamey-based club in the second round of preliminary stages on Saturday afternoon. At the same time, Ahly fans are breathing a sigh of relief following the news that the South African is not leaving the team.

According to a statement released by the club earlier this week, Mosimane is staying until he finishes his tenure as his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Pitso Mosimane excited for Champions League tournament

In a brief statement on Instagram, the former Masandawana manager says he is excited and looking forward to bagging their third consecutive continental trophy. He said:

“I am very excited that our journey towards achieving the 3rd CAF Champions League title in a row starts on Saturday in Niger. We are focused on the prize ahead and ready, once again, to conquer the @cafclcc tournament. #ChangingTheGame#TotalEnergiesCAFCL#PitsoDiaries”

The post reads:

