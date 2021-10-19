Money Talks, Highest Paid Managers in the PSL: Benni McCarthy Vs Stuart Baxter

Money talks in the football world and some coaches earn more than others. Two top coaches in the game, Benni McCarthy and Stuart Baxter, are amongst the highest-paid, but who earns more money?

Football coaches in South Africa get paid handsomely for their work and Briefly News takes a look at who earns more money between DStv Premiership coaches Stuart Baxter and the legendary Benni McCarthy.

1. Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy has done a great job with AmaZulu and led them to their first-ever CAF Champions League campaign. Last season, AmaZulu finished second in the DStv Premiership above bitter Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Briefly News checks out who earns more money between the two DStv Premiership coaches. Image: @AmaZuluFootball, @KaizerChiefs

According to SA Rich and Famous, Benni McCarthy earns a cool R600 000 a month for his services as the coach of AmaZulu. McCarthy will be hoping to keep up the momentum as his side inches closer to qualification for the next round of the Champions League.

2. Stuart Baxter

The Kaizer Chiefs coach has had an interesting time back in South Africa and has been under pressure over the last few weeks. Stuart Baxter is the highest-paid coach in the DStv Premiership and earns around R850 000 a month, according to a report by The South African.

The British coach has a bit of a tough task to complete as he's been given the mandate to bring Kaizer Chiefs back to their glory days. Another interesting fact to note is Baxter gets paid more than Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who earns R700 000 a month.

Keagan Dolly is the PSL's highest-earning player

In related news, Briefly News reported that Keagan Dolly recently signed for Kaizer Chiefs and even though he's joined on a free transfer, he's going to be getting a juicy big fat cheque at the end of each month.

New details have emerged about the transfer and Dolly is earning some good money. As it stands, Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the DStv Premiership, this also makes him the highest-paid player for Kaizer Chiefs. Dolly is reportedly earning R1.45 million per month.

According to The South African, Samir Nurkovic was the highest at R930 000 per month. Khama Billiat was in second place with a salary of R830 000 per month.

