Solskjaer Gets Rare Backing From Man United Legend Amid Calls for His Sacking

Phil Neville has suggested Solskjaer can still turn around Man United fortunes despite recent struggles

The former defender's sentiments came amid calls for the Norwegian to quit

Neville further claimed social media was largely to blame for the increasing pressure for United to sack Solskjaer

Man United hero Phil Neville has slammed calls by a section of fans to have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shown the door at Old Trafford.

Phil Neville blamed social media for the growing pressure for Solskjaer to quit as manager. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Solskjaer has had a rough time in recent weeks following United's frustrating run of results that has seen them drop to seventh on the standings.

Their recent 5-0 mauling by rivals Liverpool further complicated the Norwegian's stakes at Old Trafford, with pressure mounting on him to quit.

However, Neville, much like his brother Gary is backing Solskjaer to turn around United's fortunes.

Phil suggested social media is playing a central role in ramping up calls for managers to get sacked and wants Ole to be given time to steady the United ship.

The former defender went on to claim this was not the first time the Red Devils had lost a match by a 5-0 and fans are only creating a fuss out of it.

“United lost a game of football 5-0 to Liverpool. Yes, it hurt. Yes, it was probably a real sickening blow for everybody that’s ever played, supported, or been involved with Manchester United- but it’s as if United has never lost 5-0 ever in history," Phil told The Sun.

"This has happened and United bounced back and won things. I lost at St James' Park 5-0. Philippe Albert chipped Peter Schmeichel and it felt no different. The only difference was there was not a billion people on Twitter thinking they knew best about this, that and the other," he added.

Liverpool legend predicts when Man United will sack Solskjaer as manager

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has said he expects Man United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager 'soon.'

Solskjaer has found himself on the receiving end in recent days after United recording a number of unconvincing results across competitions.

The Red Devils are winless in three Premier League matches, suffering a shock home defeat to Aston Villa before they followed up that result with a 1-1 draw against Everton at the weekend.

Fascinatingly, despite the side's mixed results, they are still fourth on the standings and just two points off the top spot.

