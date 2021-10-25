Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized to Man United fans for their dismal display against Liverpool at Old Trafford

The Red Devils suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat at the hands of the biggest rivals in a Premier League fixture

Ronaldo encouraged his teammates to brace up for their next challenge as they prepare to face Tottenham next weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his Manchester United teammates were at the receiving end of a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played all 90 minutes as the plaudits went to Mohamed Salah who scored a hat-trick.

The 36-year-old scored a brilliant individual effort in the second half but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it for an offside.

It was a bad day at the office for United as Jurgen Klopp's side dominated most part of the game to remain unbeaten in seven meetings against the Red Devils since he became Liverpool manager.

On the other hand, Ronaldo made a motivational post on his Instagram handle apologizing to fans and urged his teammates to move on from the embarrassing defeat.

What Ronaldo said

CR7 said on Instagram:

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support.

"They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!"

