Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly slammed his teammates after their poor display against Atalanta in the Champions League

Manchester United were trailing by 2-0 at halftime courtesy of a goal each from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral

The Red Devils fought back and scored three second-half goals to win 3-2 as Rashford, Maguire and Ronaldo were among the scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly got angry with his Man United teammates after going two goals behind during the Champions League fixture against Atalanta, Sport Bible.

It is understood that the Portuguese superstar did not take things easy when the players got into the dressing room after trailing by 2-0.

Mario Pasalic had silenced the fans at Old Trafford in the 15th minute before Merih Demiral scored the second eight minutes later from a corner kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his teammates for the poor first-half performance against Atalanta and rallied back to score three goals. Photo by Ash Donelon

What Ronaldo reportedly told his teammates at halftime

Going into the break after the first 45 minutes, a United source told The Sun:

“Cristiano addressed the whole team and told them that the performance was unacceptable.

“He asked if they were not ashamed and said this was not how Manchester United perform in front of their own fans. He told them they needed to win the game and, if they didn’t, they might not qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.”

United's dramatic comeback against Atalanta

The Red Devils pulled one back through Marcus Rashford and the comeback was complete when Harry Maguire tucked home his effort from the 18-yard box with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Ronaldo then headed home the winner in the 81st minute to give United a hard-earned win over the Serie A side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have now moved to the top of Group F as they are set to take on the Serie A side in a reverse fixture in two weeks' time.

Man United claim new Champions League landmark thanks to Ronaldo's header against Atalanta

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Manchester United have set a new Champions League landmark following their win over Italian giants Atalanta in which Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner.

Wednesday night, October 20, was an incredible day for all Manchester United fans and the win over Atalanta also eased the pressure on embattled manager Ole Solskjaer.

The visitors to the surprise of all Manchester United fans took the lead twice at Old Trafford as they scored two goals, but the Red Devils came back with goals from Marcus Rashford and Maguire before getting the winner through Ronaldo.

