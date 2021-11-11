Dani Alex could be returning to Spanish club Barcelona following the arrival of his former teammate Xavi who was appointed manager

Alves left the Catalan club in 2016 to join Italian side Juventus before moving to France to join PSG and then Brazilian club Santos

Barcelona are still in serious financial crisis and Alves has stated that he will be willing to assist they club if they give him a call

A former Barcelona star Dani Alves is said to be considering a sensational return to the Spanish club following the appointment of Xavi Hernandes as the club manager.

SunSport are reporting that the 38-year-old is already in talks for a possible return to the Camp Nou outfit as Barca remain in financial turmoil as they struggle to cope with a mountain of debt.

The Catalan club recently fired Ronald Koeman, with Xavi appointed to steady the ship which could bring about a return of Brazilian star Alves.

Dani Alves to could make sensational return to Barcelona. Image: Josep Lago

Source: Getty Images

Alves left the La Liga club in 2016 and headed to Italian side Juventus beforemoving to French side Paris Saint-Germain one year later.

In 2019, the right-back moved back to Brazil to join Sao Paulo, but his contract was terminated this year following dispute over unpaid image rights.

He is now a free agent and will be ready to assist Barcelona if they reach out to him.

He said via Tribuna:

"The affection, love and respect I have for this club is too much. If Barca think they need me, they just have to call me.”

The offer appears to have been heard as club president Joan Laporta revealed contact with the player.

He said:

“Dani is helping our club in many ways, he has also offered his help on the pitch."

