Antonio Conte has explained to Tottenham chiefs that he does not want to work with Eden Hazard at the club

Tottenham eggheads are said to be planning to launch a bid for the Real Madrid forward when the transfer window opens

Spurs have not been finding things rosy this season in the Premier League as they currently occupy ninth position on the table

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tottenham chiefs have reportedly been told by new gaffer Antonio Conte not to sign Eden Hazard with the Italian claiming that the Belgian was problematic for him while he was at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard has been having a torrid time at Real Madrid since he joined them three seasons ago no thanks to injuries which has affected his games at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And the Belgium international has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Real Madrid chiefs said to be ready to sell him when transfer window opens.

Antonio Conte and Eden Hazard while at Chelsea. Image: Catherine Ivill

Source: UGC

According to the report on Daily Star and OK Diario, Premier League side Tottenham are interested in the signature of Eden Hazard.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The report added that Antonio Conte does not want the Belgian in his team considering what transpired when he was handling Chelsea even though he won title with Eden Hazard.

Why did Antonio Conte reject Eden Hazard at Tottenham?

Conte has a very strict regime over how he coaches players - right down to what they are eating - and that never fared well with the Stamford Bridge poster boy.

Hazard has often treated training as a chore and never pushes himself too hard outside of match day - the complete antithesis to Conte’s methods.

Official: Antonio Conte appointed Tottenham boss in 2-year deal

Briefly News earlier reported that Tottenham have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager, barely 48 hours after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was sacked on Monday, October 1 after just 17 days in charge with Tottenham eight in the Premier League.

Through the club’s official website, Tottenham confirmed Conte has the option to extend his deal, which currently runs until the summer of 2023.

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," said Conte.

Source: Briefly.co.za