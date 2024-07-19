The Detroit Lions are one of the oldest teams in the NFL, but they have not achieved much success. Over the years, the team has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, failing to meet most expectations. The last time the Detroit Lions were in the playoffs, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions' last playoff appearance was in the 2023 season, marking the 18th time they have made the postseason. The NFL franchise was founded as the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans in 1930 before rebranding in 1934 following their move to Detroit. We highlight the Detroit Lions' playoff history and results.

When was the last time the Detroit Lions were in the playoffs?

The NFL franchise made its first postseason appearance in 1935 and the latest in the 2023 season, per Pro Football Network. The last time the Lions made the playoffs before 2023 was in 2016. In the past decade, they have only made four appearances.

Year Result 1935 NFL Championship (won 26-7 vs. Giants) 1952 Divisional Round (won 31-21 vs. Rams) NFL Championship (Won 17-7 vs. Browns) 1953 NFL Championship (won 17-16 vs. Browns) 1954 NFL Championship (lost 56-10 vs. Brown) 1957 Divisional Round (won 31-27 vs. 49ers) NFL Championship (won 59-14 vs. Browns) 1970 Division (lost 5-0 vs. Cowboys) 1982 Wild Card (lost 31-7 vs. Redskins) 1983 Division (lost 24-23 vs. 49ers) 1991 Division (won 38-6 vs. Cowboys) Conference Championship (lost 41-10 vs. Redskins) 1993 Wild Card (lost 16-12 vs. Packers) 1994 Wild Card (lost 16-12 vs. Packers) 1995 Wild Card (lost 55-37 vs. Eagles) 1997 Wild Card (lost 20-10 vs. Buccaneers) 1999 Wild Card (lost 27-13 vs. Redskins) 2011 Wild Card (lost 45-28 vs. Saints) 2014 Wild Card (lost 24-20 vs. Cowboys) 2016 Wild Card (lost 26-6 vs. Seahawks) 2023 Wild Card (won 24-23 vs. Rams) Division (won 31-23 vs. Buccaneers) Conference Championship (lost 34-31 vs. San Francisco 49ers)

Detroit Lions' playoff wins since 1957

The NFL franchise has participated in 13 playoffs since 1957 without winning the championship. According to Statmuse, the Detroit-based team has a 5-13 record in the playoffs since 1957, with only five wins and 13 defeats.

When was the last time the Lions won a playoff game before 2024?

The Lions' last playoff win before 2024 was in January 1992 when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 in the Divisional game. They lost all their playoff games for the 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2011, 2014 and 2016 seasons.

The team's 31-season victory drought in playoffs is the longest active streak of not advancing in the postseason across North America's four major sports leagues.

When was the last championship for the Detroit Lions?

The team last won the NFL Championship in 1957. They have won the title four times (1935, 1952, 1953, and 1957) but never played in the Super Bowl.

How long since the Lions made playoffs?

It took the Detroit-based team seven seasons to qualify for the postseason games in 2023. Their last appearance was in 2016. Detroit Lions' playoffs in 2016 ended with a disappointing 26-6 defeat to the Seahawks in the Wild Card match.

Who beat the Lions in the 1992 playoffs?

The Washington Commanders edged out the Detroit 41-10 in the Conference Championship match on 12 January 1992 at the RFK Stadium.

Detroit Lions' playoff wins and stats

Detroit's postseason record is not good. As of 2024, Statista ranks them among the teams with the lowest number of appearances in knockout games. Here are the Lions' postseason stats per Pro Football Reference.

Postseason games: 23 (9 wins, 14 defeats)

Wild Card round: 10 Games (1 win, 9 defeats)

Divisional round: 6 Games (4 wins, 2 defeats)

Conference Championship: 2 Games (2 defeats)

Championship (pre-1966): 5 Games (4 wins, 1 defeat)

Super Bowls: (0 Appearances)

Championships won: 4 (1935, 1952, 1953, and 1957)

Frequently asked questions

Despite winning multiple NFL Championships, Detroit's postseason record is less impressive. Refresh your mind with the following highlights about the franchise.

When was the last time the Detroit Lions made the playoffs? The team played in the 2023 postseason, winning two games against the Rama and the Buccaneers before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Conference Championship.

When was the last time the Lions made the Super Bowl? The NFL franchise has never played in the Super Bowl.

How many playoff wins do the Lions have in the Super Bowl era? The Detroit-based team has three postseason wins in the Super Bowl Era, which began in 1991. They defeated the Cowboys in 1991, the Rams and the Buccaneers in 2024.

When was the last time the Lions were in the playoffs before 1991? They played in eight postseasons from 1935 to 1983. In 1983, they lost 24-23 to the 49ers in the NFC divisional game.

The last time the Detroit Lions were in the playoffs before 2014 was in 2016. The team has produced legendary players like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, but they have never won the Super Bowl. Their passionate fanbase hopes to end the drought as the team continues rebuilding.

