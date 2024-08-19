Former Moroka Swallows star Owethu Khumalo has joined PSL side TS Galaxy after impressive displays for the Dube Birds' development squad

The striker will be aiming to live up to the hype after opting to join Galaxy instead of playing for Marumo Gallants, who purchased Swallows' PSL status

Local football fans responded positively to the signing on social media as they believe Khumalo will be a star for the Rockets next season

Owethu Khumalo has joined PSL side TS Galaxy after impressive displays for Moroka Swallows' development side.

The attacker opted to play for Galaxy instead of turning out for Marumo Gallants, who purchased Swallows' PSL status ahead of the new season.

Fans are impressed by TS Galaxy's new signing. Image: TSGALAXYFC.

Source: Twitter

Galaxy have been busy in the transfer window, but the purchase of Khumalo has been seen as a significant coup after they lost striker Lehlogonolo Mojela to Stellenbsoch FC.

TS Galaxy signs a talented attacker

Galaxy confirmed Khumalo's arrival in the tweet below:

Galaxy signed Qobolwakhe Sibande, Victor Letsoalo, Thamsanqa Masiya, Siphesihle Maduna, Khulumani Ndamane, Ntiyiso Bombi, Jegbay Morris, and Emanuel Seih ahead of next season.

While the club has added talent, they nearly lost coach Sead Ramovic, who suffered a last-minute stumbling block that stopped his move to Moroccan side Raja Athletic.

Fans are impressed with Khumalo

Local football fans praised Khumalo's arrival on social media, saying the talented youngster is the ideal type of player Galaxy should sign.

Mtshweni Chikoya Sheriff admires Khumalo:

"Very talented this one. Pure talent. He was the pillar of strength in that Swallows DDC team."

Mphahlele Thakgatso is impressed:

"This is what I want to see. Well done, boy. I hope they look after him so he can develop properly and fulfil his potential."

Jan Makhathini backs Galaxy:

"I like what TS Galaxy is doing about a youngster."

Mothipa Tladi backs Khumalo:

"Wow, I wondered where this amazing talent is; he is the best."

Philasaandee Buthelezi is a fan:

"Good signing."

Tshepo Kgampe predicts big things for Khumalo:

"Soon, he will be a star, I like it."

Ťhando Romeo praised Galaxy:

"He was a scoring machine in the Moroka Swallows DDC team, good acquisition."

Mandla Buthelezi wished Khumalo well:

"Congratulations, boi."

PJ Jonah is a fan of Sukazi:

"Best chairman so far."

Sír Sipho Masemene supports Galaxy:

"TS mean business."

TS Galaxy approaches Ghanian talent, Seth Osei

As Briefly News reported, PSL side TS Galaxy are excited to be linked with Ghanaian playmaker Seth Osei ahead of next season.

The man, nicknamed the Ghanian Iniesta, has yet to sign for the Rockets despite terms being agreed upon with the player early in the transfer window.

