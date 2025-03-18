Siyabonga "Bhele" Nomvethe holds the PSL all-time goal-scoring record with 129 goals

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile is closing in on a historic milestone in South African football.

The Namibian forward, with 127 goals to his name, is now just six goals away from surpassing Siyabonga Nomvethe's all-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) scoring record of 129 goals.

With his incredible consistency and clinical finishing, Shalulile is fast becoming one of the most formidable forwards in PSL history.

Siyabonga Nomvethe’s Record:

For over a decade, Siyabonga Nomvethe has held the prestigious title of the PSL's all-time leading goal scorer.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Nomvethe’s remarkable total of 129 goals has set a high bar for future strikers in South Africa.

His record has withstood the test of time, and now, Shalulile is on the cusp of breaking it.

Shalulile’s Steady Rise

Since joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020, Peter Shalulile has been nothing short of sensational.

His relentless work ethic, sharp instincts in front of goal, and ability to deliver when it matters most have made him one of the most consistent and dangerous attackers in the PSL.

With his current tally of 127 goals, Shalulile's rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Shalulile’s Next Opportunity

Peter Shalulile's next chance to narrow the gap between himself and the record will come on 5 April when Mamelodi Sundowns take on Stellenbosch FC.

With his prolific goal-scoring form, Shalulile is expected to have several more opportunities to add to his tally before the end of the season.

The pressure is mounting as fans eagerly anticipate the moment when he will break Nomvethe's long-standing record.

What This Means for Shalulile

If Shalulile surpasses Nomvethe’s record, it will not only solidify his place in PSL history but also signal the next chapter in South African football.

Shalulile’s achievement will be a testament to his skill, consistency, and perseverance—qualities that have made him a standout player in the league. As the race for the top scorer continues, football fans across South Africa are eagerly watching.

Will Shalulile become the new PSL goal-scoring king, or will Nomvethe’s record stand for a while longer?

Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—history is within reach.

