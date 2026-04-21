Kaizer Chiefs legend and AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has described Orlando Pirates as the standout team in South Africa after his side suffered a 3-0 loss over the weekend.

Usuthu were second best throughout the encounter, with Zwane conceding that his players found it difficult to deal with Pirates’ superior quality from start to finish.

“We had an opportunity to take the lead early on and probably should have made it count,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs defender.

“When you come up against a side of Orlando Pirates’ standard, it’s always going to be a tough game. They have immense quality across the squad.

“We planned to soak up pressure and strike at the right time, but the difference in quality between the two teams was clear,” he explained.

Former Chiefs coach hails Orlando Pirates

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Zwane, popularly known as ‘Mangethe’, was generous in his praise of the Soweto giants, admitting he hasn’t encountered a team this dominant all season.

“As I mentioned, facing a team of that level — for me, they are currently the best in the country,” he added.

“This is the first time this season we’ve been outplayed to this extent by any opponent. Credit must go to them.

“They executed their game plan well. Now we have to move on from this result and concentrate on the next fixture,” Zwane said.

Orlando Pirates will be back in action this weekend against Zwane’s former club, Kaizer Chiefs. ‘Mangethe’ remains the last Amakhosi coach to register a league victory over the Buccaneers, having completed a league double in the 2022/23 Betway Premiership campaign.

Source: Briefly News