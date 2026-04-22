Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis has played down talk of a potential Footballer of the Season recognition, despite growing belief that he is among the leading contenders.

In his debut campaign with the Soweto giants, Appollis has already helped the club secure two trophies—the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup. The Bafana Bafana attacker has also been influential in their league push, contributing to 14 goals, with only Relebohile Mofokeng, Sede Junior Dion, and Iqraam Rayners registering better numbers.

As the season nears its conclusion, attention has shifted toward individual honours such as the Players’ Player of the Season—voted for by fellow professionals—and the Footballer of the Season, decided by coaches.

While Appollis’ name continues to surface alongside teammates like Mofokeng in award discussions, the former Polokwane City man has dismissed the speculation, insisting his priority remains collective success.

Speaking to the media when asked about the award talk, he said:

“At this stage, our main focus is simply on winning matches together and creating chances for one another. That’s been our approach as a team—whoever scores, we support them and look to contribute as well.”

He added that personal accolades are not currently on his radar.

“Winning individual awards isn’t something I’m thinking about right now. My responsibility is to score, create goals, and help the team get results.”

Source: Briefly News