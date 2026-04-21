Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng is closing in on a significant milestone, needing just two more goal involvements to break into a distinguished group of PSL performers.

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Mofokeng has been a standout figure this campaign, registering 10 goals and seven assists in the league. His tally of 17 goal contributions already matches what Tshegofatso Mabasa produced for the Buccaneers during the 2023–24 season.

Should he add two more contributions, Mofokeng would enter an exclusive bracket of players who have reached 19 goal involvements in the PSL. That list features teammate Deon Hotto (2018–19), Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler (2019–20), and former Pirates forward Monnapule Saleng (2022–23).

The 19-mark may not be the ceiling either, as only three players in the past decade have surpassed 20 goal contributions in a single PSL season.

Among them, Mamelodi Sundowns frontman Peter Shalulile holds the benchmark with 28 goal involvements in 2021–22 (23 goals, five assists), following a 21-contribution campaign the year before. Former Sundowns star Percy Tau recorded 26 in 2017–18 (11 goals, 15 assists), while Lucas Ribeiro amassed 25 (16 goals, nine assists) in 2024–25 before his departure after being named PSL Player of the Year.

With five fixtures still remaining and his current form holding steady, Mofokeng is well-positioned not only to enter that elite category but potentially to push toward record territory by season’s end.

Such output would further strengthen his case in the Player of the Season discussion, where his name is already being debated alongside fellow Pirates standout Oswin Appollis.

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Source: Briefly News