Former South African youth international Lebo Moloto, who stepped away from professional football a little over a year ago to focus on coaching, has unveiled a new chapter of his career in the United States.

After retiring in 2024, the 35-year-old took up a coaching role with the Tulsa SC Girls Junior Academy. He made an immediate impact, earning a Coach of the Month accolade early in his tenure.

Moloto’s journey in the U.S. dates back to 2009 when he relocated to play college soccer at Lindsey Wilson College, having first been identified as a promising talent at just 16 during an international tournament in Cape Town.

The attacking midfielder from Limpopo built a solid career overseas, turning out for teams including Des Moines Menace, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Swope Park Rangers, Nashville SC, and later FC Tulsa, which he joined in 2020. Off the field, he has remained dedicated to giving back through his foundation, which assists disadvantaged youth in his home community.

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At international level, Moloto represented South Africa at Under-17 level and was part of the squad that finished as runners-up at the 2007 COSAFA Youth Championship.

YOUNG SOUTH AFRICAN COACH EARNS PROMOTION AHEAD OF NEW SEASON

Moloto recently shared via Instagram that he has been elevated to the role of Girls Junior Academy Director at Tulsa for the 2026/27 campaign.

“I’m embracing a new phase as Girls Junior Academy Director and excited about the journey ahead,” he posted. “I’m thankful to be surrounded by experienced mentors who continually push and inspire my growth.

“My work in youth coaching has never been solely about football—it’s about guiding young players, instilling confidence, and opening doors for them to succeed.”

MOLOTO HIGHLIGHTS COMMITMENT TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

He further emphasized his dedication to nurturing young talent:

“That same drive fuels me in this position as we aim to expand the academy while prioritizing well-rounded development both on and off the pitch.”

Reflecting on balancing coaching with his philanthropic efforts, Moloto explained what motivates him:

“Whether it’s coaching or managing my foundation that supports young people, my mission has always been consistent: to invest in the next generation and help them reach their full potential. I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Source: Briefly News