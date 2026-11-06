Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to offer midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa a contract extension at Naturena

The 32-year-old has made more than 50 appearances for Amakhosi since joining from Stellenbosch FC in 2023

The proposed deal includes an option to extend, which could keep the midfielder at the club until June 2028

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly preparing to extend the stay of midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa at Naturena, with a new contract offer already on the table.

According to SoccerBeat, Chiefs have put forward a one-year deal to the 32-year-old, with an option to extend for a further year. "SoccerBeat understands that Kaizer Chiefs have offered Sibongiseni Mthethwa a one-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year. The proposed deal could keep him at Naturena until June 2028."

Mthethwa's Journey at Naturena

Mthethwa arrived at the Soweto giants from Stellenbosch FC in September 2023 on a three-year deal, though his early period at the club was disrupted by injuries that limited his playing time. Under former head coach Nasreddine Nabi, he also found it difficult to cement a regular starting role.

His fortunes changed when interim coaching duo Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze took charge, handing him consistent game time. The midfielder responded emphatically, forging a productive partnership with Lebohang Maboe and Sphesihle Ndlovu in the centre of the park.

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Since his arrival, Mthethwa has accumulated more than 50 appearances for Chiefs and was part of the squad that won the Nedbank Cup in 2025.

Chiefs Eye Continuity in Midfield

His performances this season appear to have convinced the club's management that retaining him is a priority, with his influence on the team's midfield structure seen as a stabilising factor.

Kaizer Chiefs are next in action this Sunday against Siwelele.

Source: Briefly News