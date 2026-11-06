Springbok captain Siya Kolisi welcomed the return of World Cup-winning players from Japan ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Italy

Pieter-Steph du Toit confirmed his departure from Japan's Rugby League One after five seasons, following similar moves by Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith and Manie Libbok

Kolisi warned that South African URC derbies next season will be intensely competitive as franchises stock up on returning Springbok talent

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has predicted a fiercely contested URC season in 2026-27 following confirmation that Pieter-Steph du Toit will leave Japan's Rugby League One after five seasons abroad.

Kolisi shared his thoughts ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Italy, speaking to reporters from Turin after news broke that the 34-year-old Du Toit had become the latest World Cup-winning Springbok to depart Japanese club rugby.

Returning Boks Stacking SA Franchises

Du Toit's homecoming is part of a broader trend of high-profile players leaving Japan. Malcolm Marx and Kwagga Smith have both committed to the Bulls, while flyhalf Manie Libbok is set to join the Sharks for the 2027-28 season. Cheslin Kolbe had already rejoined the Stormers this season after leaving the Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

"It just shows, home will always be home and there's nothing better than home," Kolisi told reporters. "I'm glad that the guys are coming home, and I think the South African people, the way they're welcoming them back, are too."

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Du Toit previously represented the Sharks between 2012 and 2015 before moving to the Stormers, where he played alongside Kolisi until 2021. His next franchise destination following his Japan exit has not yet been announced.

Kolisi, who shared a dressing room with Du Toit at the Stormers and Western Province, was playful when asked where the lock might end up. "I'm not sure where Pietie is going — Cape Town, Boland [laughs]!"

"URC Season Is Going to Be on Fire"

Beyond club rivalry, Kolisi stressed the broader benefit for South African rugby's depth. "If you think about the South African guys who are coming up and learning from Pietie and Kwagga, it's really huge. I'm excited," he said.

The Bok skipper also issued a word of caution to anyone expecting easy URC derbies. "I don't know how that's going to go next year, because all the teams are getting stacked. So ja, URC season is going to be on fire next year."

Source: Briefly News