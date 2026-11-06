Mzwandile Stick cautioned South Africa not to underestimate Italy despite the hosts missing key players ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship clash in Turin

Stick singled out Italian fullback Ange Capuozzo as one of the world's best outside backs and a major threat to the Springboks

South Africa are also battling New Zealand for top spot in the Nations Championship southern hemisphere standings, adding pressure to the encounter

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has urged South Africa to treat Italy with full respect ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship fixture in Turin, warning that injuries to the hosts do not diminish the threat they pose.

The world champions travel to Turin knowing Italy will be without influential centre Tommaso Menoncello, one of their most important backs. Despite that setback, Stick stressed that the Azzurri retain enough quality to cause problems for even the most prepared opponent.

Capuozzo, Ioane and Garbisi Named as Dangers

The player who concerns the Springboks coaching staff most is fullback Ange Capuozzo, expected to line up on the right wing on Saturday. Stick described him as one of the leading outside backs in the global game, pointing to his pace, creativity and attacking instincts as attributes that could expose South Africa if given space to operate.

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Stick also flagged winger Monty Ioane and flyhalf Paolo Garbisi as players capable of hurting the Springboks. His central message was clear: Italy's injury disruptions change very little about the attacking danger they carry, and South Africa must be disciplined in restricting time and space for the hosts.

Winning Comes Before Chasing Bonus Points

Saturday's match carries additional weight for South Africa, who are competing with New Zealand for top position in the Nations Championship's southern hemisphere standings. Points difference and bonus points could yet determine the final outcome.

When pressed on whether the Springboks would chase a bonus point against Italy, Stick was measured in his response. He made it clear that securing the win takes absolute priority, and that South Africa would only consider bonus-point opportunities once a winning position had been established. He added that the Springboks have no control over New Zealand's results and will direct all their energy towards their own performance.

Turin Setting Adds Another Layer of Pressure

The match takes place in Turin, the home city of Italian football giants Juventus, and Stick expects the crowd to generate a charged atmosphere. With Italy eager to capitalise on home advantage, South Africa will need to maintain their discipline throughout.

The Springboks go into the encounter as world champions and favourites, but Stick's pre-match messaging leaves no room for complacency.

Source: Briefly News