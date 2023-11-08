Bongi Mbonambi has shared his thoughts on the allegations Tom Curry levelled against him

The Springbok player, who was accused of using a racial slur during the Springboks' match against England at the Rugby World Cup, called England out for unprofessionalism

Netizens stood behind him and said that Curry should apologise to Mbonambi

South Africans believe that Bongi Mbonambi deserves an apology from Tom Curry. Images: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images and Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Springbok player Bongi Mbonambi finally spoke out about the allegations against him by England player Tim Curry. Mbonambi slammed the England team and called them unprofessional, and criticised them for their ignorance. South African fans demanded that Curry apologise to Mbonambi for accusing him of racism.

Mbonambi cleared of racism allegations

World Rugby cleared Mbonambi after they found no evidence to support the accusations levelled against him by Curry. According to IOL, Mbonambi spoke recently in an interview with the BBC, where he shared his thoughts and views about the entire saga.

Mbonambi slams England's team

Mbonambi said that it was unprofessional of them to assume that he was being racist when he was using a term that the South African, Afrikaans-peaking players understood. He added that they could have consulted the dictionary and looked for the word's meaning in Afrikaans. Mbonambi was thrust into the furore when Tom Curry accused him of calling him a white c*nt. Footage that was released later showed that Mbonambi was saying "wit kant", which stands for "white side."

South Africans demand an apology from Curry

South Africans on Facebook demanded that Curry apologise to Mbobmbi. They also felt that he should be fined for his allegations.

Agnes Sibanyoni said:

“Now that Bngi is cleared, Curry must do the right thing and apologise.”

Goldheart Mchunu added:

“They must fine Tom because those are serious allegations. He must pay for his false accusations. If Bongi was found guilty he could have faced suspension.”

Karen Bowden Howard remarked:

“Curry should have grown a pair and apologised. It would have nipped all this unpleasantness in the bud! Also the World Rugby response was pathetic!”

Ariska Davies wrote:

“Curry should do the right thing and apologise. Publicly.”

Neville B Hartley observed:

“Curry should be suspended for a period equivalent to what Bongu world have gottenvand the england side should be fined for continhing after the charges were dispoved.”

Zizi Kodwa supports Mbonambi

