Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday with a touching tribute from his wife, Aimee

Kitshoff’s rugby legacy includes two Rugby World Cup victories and becoming the second most-capped Springbok prop

Aimee's unwavering support has always shone through as she celebrates Steven's milestones and career transitions

Former Springboks star Steven Kitshoff celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. The special day was made even more memorable by a heartfelt tribute from his wife, Aimee, who shared a touching post on Instagram.

Kitshoff and Aimee tied the knot in December 2018 in a ceremony in the Cape Winelands. Their relationship began more than a decade ago, building a strong partnership over time. The couple often shares beautiful photos from their travels, with a September 2025 trip to Greece being a recent highlight.

Aimee works in public relations and events and has been praised for her unwavering support of Steven’s rugby career. Over the years, she has been a visible presence at major events, from cheering him on at Rugby World Cups to sharing heartfelt social media tributes on anniversaries and other milestones.

The couple also spent time abroad when Steven signed with Irish club Ulster, settling into life in Ireland together, house-hunting, and embracing new adventures. Aimee has continued to publicly support him, especially through major transitions, including his retirement from professional rugby following a neck injury.

Aimee shares a beautiful message with Springboks icon

The birthday post was captioned:

"Happy birthday to the best human ever, Steven Kitshoff. I'm so lucky to be along for the ride."

The post featured a gallery of beautiful moments of the couple and received a warm response from fans and followers:

@ameliaspencer:

"We love you. Happy happy birthday."

@elizavspencer:

"Happy birthday, Steven. We love you so much."

@justblamejosh:

"The greatest human."

@taschabm:

"Happy birthday."

@ignatiusvan:

"Congratulations, Kitsie. Make it a beautiful day.''

Steven Kitshoff’s remarkable rugby legacy

Kitshoff has left behind a remarkable legacy in South African rugby. Since making his Test debut against Ireland in 2016, he became a cornerstone of the Springbok pack, earning 83 caps. He played pivotal roles in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, the British & Irish Lions series win in 2021, and the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship title in 2022.

His rugby journey began with success in the junior ranks, lifting the World Rugby U20 Championship with the Junior Springboks in 2012. At the senior level, he became the second most-capped Springbok prop in history, behind only Tendai Mtawarira.

Kitshoff’s formidable front-row partnership with Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx remains one of the most feared in world rugby, with the trio starting 17 Tests together. Both of Kitshoff’s international tries came in away fixtures against Italy, in 2017 and 2022, showcasing his ability to deliver on the global stage.

Steven Kitshoff celebrates wife's birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff celebrated his wife, Aimee, on her birthday on Friday, 30 January 2026, with a sweet tribute that received an outpouring of love from fans on Instagram.

Among those who sent well wishes was former Springboks WAG Rachel Kolisi, while fellow Springboks legend Bryan Habana also chimed in.

