Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff celebrated his wife, Aimee, on her birthday on Friday, 30 January 2026, with a sweet tribute that received an outpouring of love from fans on Instagram.

Among those who sent well wishes was former Springboks WAG Rachel Kolisi, while fellow Springboks legend Bryan Habana also chimed in.

The beautiful post was captioned:

"My favourite human was born today. Happy birthday Aimee Kitshoff."

Kitshoff and Aimee tied the knot in December 2018 in a ceremony in the Cape Winelands. Their relationship began more than a decade ago, building a strong partnership over time. The couple often shares beautiful snaps of each other on holidays, with their September 2025 trip to Greece being a recent highlight.

Aimee works in public relations and events and has often been celebrated for her behind-the-scenes support of Steven’s rugby career. Over the years, she has been a visible presence by his side, from cheering him on at Rugby World Cups to sharing heartfelt social media tributes on anniversaries and other major life moments.

The couple also spent time abroad when Steven signed with Irish club Ulster, settling into life in Ireland together, house-hunting and embracing the adventure. Aimee continues to publicly support him, especially through major transitions, including his retirement from professional rugby following a neck injury.

Rachel Kolisi and Bryan Habana comment

Fans and friends flooded the comments with birthday messages:

@rachelkolisi:

"Happy birthday Aimee Kitshoff."

@elizavspencer:

"Happy birthday Aims."

@sakkie:

"Congratulations Aimeee."

@rochelleclutterham:

"Happy birthday, wishing her many blessings."

@dotcorrigan:

"Wishing Aimee Kitshoff a super duper amazing, delicious birthday."

@beatrix.srydom

''God bless this married couple.''

@bryanhabana:

"Happy happy Aimee Kitshoff."

Steven Kitshoff’s rugby legacy

Kitshoff left behind a remarkable legacy in South African rugby. Since making his Test debut against Ireland in 2016, he became a cornerstone of the Springbok pack, earning 83 caps. He played pivotal roles in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023, the British & Irish Lions series win in 2021, and the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship title victory in 2022.

His rugby journey began with success in the junior ranks, lifting the World Rugby U20 Championship with the Junior Springboks in 2012. At the senior level, he became the second most-capped Springbok prop in history, behind only Tendai Mtawarira.

Kitshoff’s formidable front-row partnership with Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx remains one of the most feared in world rugby, with the trio starting 17 Tests together. Both of Kitshoff’s international tries came in away fixtures against Italy, in 2017 and 2022, highlighting his ability to deliver on the global stage.

