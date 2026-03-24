Eben Etzebeth marked a special personal moment by celebrating his wife Anlia’s birthday with a loving Instagram tribute

Married since 2023, the couple are enjoying life with their two young daughters, building their family together

Off the field, the Springbok veteran is keeping busy with endorsement deals and new cars, while staying involved with the Sharks’ coaching team

The Springboks’ most capped star, Eben Etzebeth, is in a celebratory mood as his actress and singer wife, Anlia, marks a personal milestone on her birthday on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

“Birthday Girl”: Springbok Eben Etzebeth Shares Sweet Tribute to Wife Anlia on Instagram

Source: Instagram

The towering South African lock went all out on Instagram with a heartfelt message for the mother of his two daughters, showering her with love on her special day. The couple has been married since 4 February 2023, tying the knot at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

Eben and Anlia started dating in 2021, got engaged later that year, and married after about a year of being together. They have two daughters, the first born in January 2024 and the second in October 2025, making them a family of four.

On Tuesday, Etzebeth, affectionately known as Elizabedi to Springboks fans, shared a loving post captioned:

"Birthday girl. Best mom and wife in our eyes. Love you."

Siya Kolisi and fans react to birthday post

Fellow Springboks captain Siya Kolisi reacted to the post, along with several fans sharing in the beautiful moment. Some of the reactions included:

@francishenry50:

"Happy birthday. Hope you have a nice day."

@chiquita:

"Happiest birthday, beautiful Anlia Etzebeth."

@luyanda:

"Happy birthday, Mrs Elizabedi."

@divan_pienaar9:

''Happy Happy birthday.''

@etzebeth_chay:

''Happy twin birthday.''

See the sweet post shared by Eben Etzebeth on Instagram below:

Eben Etzebeth’s bright start to 2026

The couple has kicked off 2026 on a high note with several wins off the field. Eben Etzebeth, the most capped Springbok lock, announced his latest endorsement deal with an outdoor gear brand on Thursday, 8 January, signalling a strong commercial start to the year. He later unveiled his newest set of wheels on Friday, 9 January, sharing the upgrade with fans on Instagram.

“Birthday Girl”: Springbok Eben Etzebeth Shares Sweet Tribute to Wife Anlia on Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Despite being deregistered by the Sharks late last year, Etzebeth has remained involved behind the scenes as part of the club’s coaching staff. With 130 Test caps to his name, the veteran made his international debut in 2012 and has won two Rugby World Cups with South Africa, in 2019 and 2023.

Etzebeth has also showcased his cars this year. In January, he flaunted his Mercedes G-Wagon, and in February, shared a picture of himself in an electric EG580 in Cape Town, continuing to win hearts across South Africa.

Eben Etzebeth criticises Springboks’ mindset

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about the chaotic period in South African rugby that culminated in a staggering defeat to the All Blacks in 2016, pinpointing the behaviour of some teammates as a major issue.

After the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, the Springboks struggled under new head coach Allister Coetzee.

Source: Briefly News