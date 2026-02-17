Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is living large off the field, sharing glimpses of his adventurous lifestyle and family moments with fans

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is having the time of his life off the field, as recent pictures he shared on social media tell the story of a man enjoying his adventurous life. The towering Bok, who is the most capped Springbok player, shared images of himself with a Mercedes Benz. Not just a normal Mercedes Benz, but an electric G580.

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth celebrated their wedding anniversary in February 2026. Image:@anliaetzebeth

Source: Instagram

Etzebeth, the father of two, who welcomed his second child in late 2025 with his actress and singer wife, Anlia, had in January 2026 flaunted his Mercedes G-Wagon and celebrated their wedding anniversary in February.

In the latest Instagram post shared with his fans and followers on Monday, 16 February, he posted pictures of himself with the car under the caption:

"Got to drive the Electric G580 in Cape Town this week, and it also won Coolest Feature of 2025 at the Top Gear South Africa Awards this week, the feature for the G-Turn. I must add the acceleration on this thing is unreal."

Springboks fans show Eben love

Fans flooded his post with love and warm reactions:

@bkonze92:

"Imagine being tall enough to be able to see the top of a G-Wagon."

@joshpetersen:

"Top class ride. Love it."

@xol9208:

"My bru, I need that cab. Just love it."

@maannonu:

"Please, I need a ride to Monaco."

@david.van:

"Only guy I know who makes a G-Wagon look small when standing next to it."

@antonie:

"Big man, big car."

@wallmc:

"Ebz, they must surely consider a special size spec G-Wagon for the big boys like you, RG, Piter."

@solomons2566:

"Nice, loving it for you and your family."

@horstman:

"Beautiful, enjoy."

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia have two children. Image:@anliaetzebeth

Source: Instagram

Eben Etzebeth’s bright start to 2026

The couple has started 2026 on a bright note with several wins off the field. Eben Etzebeth, the most capped Springboks lock, announced his latest endorsement deal with an outdoor gear brand on Thursday, 8 January, signalling a strong commercial start to his year. He later unveiled his newest set of wheels on Friday, 9 January, sharing the upgrade with fans on Instagram.

Despite being deregistered by the Sharks late last year, Etzebeth has remained involved behind the scenes as part of the club’s coaching staff. With 130 Test caps to his name, the veteran made his international debut in 2012 and has won two Rugby World Cups with South Africa in 2019 and 2023.

