Thousands of empty seats were visible at the Springboks' 2026 season opener against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on 20 June 2026

Many fans said they were priced out, with remaining tickets costing around R1 000 — roughly 20% of South Africa's minimum monthly wage

Verified X user and financial commentator Koshiek Karan linked the empty stadium to what he called greedy and financially illiterate decisions by SA Rugby

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EASTERN CAPE — Thousands of empty seats at the Springboks' 2026 season opener against the Barbarians in Gqeberha have reignited a debate about whether SA Rugby's ticket pricing is alienating the majority of South African fans.

The match, played on 20 June 2026, drew a crowd of 26 398, but large sections of the stadium remained visibly unfilled. While more affordable tickets were reportedly available at around R250 earlier, these sold out quickly, leaving many fans facing prices of approximately R1 000 for remaining seats — an amount that represents close to 20% of South Africa's minimum monthly wage.

SA Rugby's financial record under scrutiny

Verified X account and financial commentator Koshiek Karan posted on 20 June 2026, asking: "how did SA Rugby bleed more than R200m in accumulated losses across the last decade?!"

He answered his own question: "greedy, financially illiterate decisions. Today's match has thousands of empty seats. Unsold tickets are priced at 20% of South Africa's minimum monthly wage (in a poor province)."

The post quickly gained traction, with many fans echoing his frustration and pointing to the contradiction of hosting a World Cup-winning team in a stadium that could not sell out a warm-up fixture.

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Springboks fans say pricing shut them out

@pumpkinangel09 called on Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie directly: "The price of your tickets brought a disgrace to our beautiful empty stadium at yesterday's game. I hope that the Minister @GaytonMcK will ask for a detailed report."

@ThembaRumbu wrote: "SA Rugby must reflect on ticket pricing in a country with high unemployment. At R1,000 a ticket, rugby is becoming unaffordable for many fans. Today's turnout in PE shows the impact clearly."

@jppretorius_7 added: "SA Rugby management should be deeply ashamed for the exorbitant pricing of the Barbarians game. Empty stadium in PE solely to blame on ticket prices."

@TP_Pillay noted the particular significance of the venue: "It's the Springboks in GQ — it should sell out, as they get starved of seeing the Springboks."

Not all users agreed the pricing was entirely to blame.

@MauWhitfield argued: "It's a friendly against a useless team, one game you trying to start an agenda. Wait till the other games and then judge."

@VinceJacX offered a middle ground: "I'm not saying Springboks tickets should be R50. But not selling out the stadium for the first game is shocking, and the ticket prices is 90% to blame for that."

Fans had also taken to social media ahead of the match to warn that the pricing would lead to a poor turnout, with many suggesting SA Rugby needed to reconsider its approach to accessibility, particularly when hosting games in provinces where disposable income is lower.

SA Rugby has not yet issued a public response to the criticism.

Boks get a warm welcome from Gqeberha fans

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported about the Springboks' memorable welcome from Gqeberha fans before their match against the Barbarians, showcasing a heartwarming encounter between players and supporters.

As captain Siya Kolisi shook hands with enthusiastic fans, the atmosphere was electric, with even taxis pausing in reverence, a moment showing the deep connection between the team and its community.

Source: Briefly News