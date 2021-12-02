Tel Aviv Among 6 Most Expensive Cities to Live In, Mzansi Has None on List

Cities are part of the attractions that drive the tourism sector of every country. While they are quite sought after because of their relative advanced development, their cost of living could be quite high.

Thanks to remote working that was fueled by the pandemic, some people may now have the options to decide where to live and work jobs they may have travelled to the city for.

In this report, Briefly News will be looking at the top six expensive cities to live in.

1. Tel Aviv

According to a BBC report, the city has been named the most pricey place to live going by the cost of goods and services in dollars.

The media gathered that it would be the first time an Israeli city would be topping the ranking. While the cost of goods could be rising in other countries, the situation in Tel Aviv has been connected to the rising value of the Israeli currency.

2. Paris and Singapore

These two cities are in a tie for the second most expensive cities. Paris which is the capital of France is sited along the Siene River according to Britannica. The city has been a destination for tourists for ages.

Singapore on the other hand is an independent island city-state in Asia. It should be noted that between 1965 and 1995, it had an annual growth rate of six per cent.

4. Zurich

Zurich is known as the biggest city in Switzerland, no wonder it is expensive to live in. It is also the economic centre of the country.

According to a report by CityMayors in 2009, the city ranked 9th among the world’s 10 most powerful cities.

That was not all, the city in 2017 was also ranked by the Global Financial Centres Index as the 11th most competitive financial place in the world.

5. Hong Kong

Hong Kong is the administrative region of China and it became that in 1997. The city had a labour force of 3.9666 million as of 2019.

The city operates a six working day system. The city covers a total of 262 islands. And its total land area is given as 1,110.18 square metres.

6. New York

The history of cities is never complete without mentioning New York as it is the hub of the financial markets in America. It should be noted that about 800 languages are spoken in the city as it is the home of immigrants.

The city is home to business and commerce, finance, traditional and new media to mention a few. Most of the biggest American companies have their headquarters in the city.

Companies should consider other location options

As more cities may be becoming quite expensive for the average worker in some countries, it is perhaps important for companies to start looking for options in rural places with good roads. networks.

