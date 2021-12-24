A young man by the name of Enoch Asumah has opened up about how he started inventing vehicles and other gadgets

The Kpando Technical Institute student shared that he realized his love for building things when he was in kindergarten

Enoch revealed that the name of his company is Astronoch and he has currently invented a passenger aircraft, an 'aeroplane car', a woofer among other things

A talented young Ghanaian by the name of Enoch Asumah has been granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Television CK where he speaks about how he developed interest in inventing vehicles.

In the interview, Enoch, a student of Kpando Technical Institute shared that he noticed how good he is with gadgets when he was in kindergarten and since then, he has been intentional with perfecting his craft.

Enoch revealed that he believes he has a very bright future ahead hence has already picked up a name for his company which is known as Astronoch.

Currently, the young man has built a passenger aircraft, a drone, a woofer, an aeroplane car among other inventions.

The young man to be able to invent more things will need support.

Briefly News earlier reported that a brilliant Ghanaian student known as Essilfie Abraham is reported to be the first African to build an excavator that uses water as a power source.

In the video sighted by Briefly News on a YouTube channel called High Schools Africa, Essilfie, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute, revealed that he used cardboard, rubber tubes and water for his excavator.

He shared that there were no wires, batteries, sensors, or cables involved in the manufacturing process. Abraham was seen operating the fully functional excavator in the video.

The young technocrat shared that he reads automotive engineering in school. When asked what his greatest desire is, Essilfie said having financial support would propel him to greater heights.

A few of the comments have been listed below;

From George Amoah: It will be a shame if the school authorities don't let the government know this. In Israel such talented children are taken to special school and groomed. The school is great let government know what is going on please.

Bernard Yawson replied: Great TTI . All the best keep it up. One step at a time.

Source: Briefly News