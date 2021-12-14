An English man is making headlines from all over the world after building an underground bar from leftover building materials

The 41-year-old guy, Jody Wainright, says he made a joke to the builder and the skilled guy started digging up his yard

According to various publications, Jody says the structure took him more than a month to complete and he added some cash too

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An English man has done something unusual and shocked the world after spending more than half a million on creating a secret underground bar. The man, identified as Jody Wainright, built a bar that measures 5mx10m.

According to Daily Mail, the lad has made his bar from leftover building materials. However, it is reported that his wife doesn’t love how he watches his football.

Jody Wainright is making headlines after spending more than R500k on an underground bar. Image: @JavedEaston/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The publication reports that the structure is based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire and also serves as a cinema and that is where the guy watches and hosts movie nights. The 41-year-old was inspired by the Batcave from Batman and the guy has filled the space with black furniture.

As quoted by the website, Wainright said he wanted to create something unique. In his words, He said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“It's something outside the box and also has the wow factor because it's not something you see all the time. After originally joking with the builder I wanted an underground bar, one week later they started digging out the hole in the ground.

"My favourite thing about the bar is that no one knows it's there. It's got a shed above it so it's well disguised. The structure was completed in around six weeks and we spent around £20k on the materials for the bunker.”

The Metro also carried the same report where they published that the bunker took him more than a month to finish it. He made it clear that he also had difficulties building it.

Lamborghini Corolla: Man spends R100 000 to pimp old Toyota

In a related story about spending, Briefly News posted that a 34-year-old Joy Motswi, who hails from Seshego 15km outside Polokwane in Limpopo, changed his car from the original butterfly ordinary doors to Lamborghini doors.

He has now turned it into a convertible, the first Toyota Corolla 1989 model to be turned into a convertible in Limpopo.

The car is now turning heads everywhere he arrives and most people take photos of it and some ask to ride with him. Motswi said:

"It is fitted for a motor so the roof can open and close electronically."

Source: Briefly.co.za