The demise of Cash Time was a slowly sinking ship as main members K.O and Ma-E kept mum while signed artists Nomuzi and Kid X walked out

Rumours about a strained relationship between the two musicians were flying around and K.O has finally set the record straight about what happened

In a podcast with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathinki, the Caracara hitmaker spoke about seeing Ma-E again after years of silence

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Things in the hip hop industry were rather tense when K.O and Ma -E were said to have major beef with each other. The crash of their joint record label put a wedge between the two friends and they had to go their separate ways for some time. K.O has opened up about reuniting with his former business partner.

K.O shares dealing with Ma-E reunion after the crash of Cash Time. Image: @mrcashtime and @maezeedoesit

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that the first sign that things were shaky back at Cash Time was when two major artists, Moozlie and Kid X, jumped ship. Shortly after that, Ma-E and K.O walked away from each other too.

The founder of the brand, K.O, guest featured on Podcast4real and spilt the tea on what went down between him and Ma-E. The rapper blamed it all on a lack of proper communication, unclear boundaries and lack of leadership on his end. After some heavy disagreements, K.O took some time to himself to introspect.

The hitmaker told Ms Cosmo and Scoop that considering the relationship they shared both personally and professionally, it was only a matter of time before he and Ma-E met again and smoothed things out.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

K.O has since moved on to start Skhanda World and still shares a deep sense of respect for Ma-E's work ethic, Speaking to SA Hip Hop Mag about the role that the rapper plays in his professional life, he said:

"The reason why Ma-E is also still a part of what we’re doing now and he’s always been involved in everything that I do since day one is because for some reason whether he’s aware of it or not he ends up being our scout of some sort you know, and he just brings people to the circle and once they’re around us we realize oh shucks, this guy he’s actually cool."

K.O details hard work he's putting into his brand: "So motivated"

Briefly News reported that the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has not deterred Mzansi rapper K.O's work ethic.

The star recently took to social media to share details of the hard work he has been putting into his brand lately. The Supa Dupa hitmaker has released new music and has also dropped a few videos this year.

He has also been working on the winter range of his fashion line, Skhanda World. K.O said he is really motivated to put more effort into himself last year.

Source: Briefly.co.za