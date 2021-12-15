A content creator has taken to social media to show off his weird friend who dropped out of Harvard University after just a semester at the prestigious institution

As if that wasn't weird enough, his 26-year-old friend who happens to be a millionaire lives in a van

The young millionaire identified as Ben Yu consumes 40-year-old canned food meant for war veterans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

If the word weird was a person, it would have been a man named Ben Yu. The young man did what many would consider as stupid - he quit schooling at Harvard University after spending just a semester there.

Showing off Ben, popular content creator behind the page Nas Daily said the young millionaire resides in an RV van.

Ben Yu quit Harvard university after a semester Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Nas Daily

Source: Facebook

According to the content creator, Ben made his millions from holding Bitcoin as he was one of the quick-thinking few who bought the cryptocurrency years ago when it wasn't as valuable as it is in the present day.

His weird lifestyle exposed

While Ben's reason for quitting the prestigious wasn't revealed, it is reported that the young man eats 40-year-old canned food that is originally meant for war veterans.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Added to his van home, Ben has a car and married a lady after their first meeting.

Ben who currently makes a living as a software engineer said he bought an island in Canada with $50,000 (N20.6 million) he saved up from living in a van.

It cannot be confirmed if he later moved to a proper apartment after remarrying but the young man believes the future is female.

Social media reacts

Amalia Cristina thought:

"What a story Nas! I'm sure there are more interesting people like this on this planet but thank you for bringing us such a cool video, very inspiring, very high value!!!"

Mar Ramirez said:

"Love his (partial) story. Ben is an amazing person. Just shows how each people's lives could be very interesting in its own way. Thank you for sharing Nas!‍♂️"

Lidia Araujo opined:

"Ben is really amazing!

"Really enjoy watching your videos Nas, you always surprise me. And you know what? It keeps my faith in the human being."

JB Fellowtuber remarked:

"That’s amazing, it seems Ben doesn’t have ego which is great I wish you nothing but happiness congratulations."

Rich man who made N3m monthly goes broke

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a rich man who made R280k monthly and had a car was spotted hawking nose masks on the street.

During the interview, Muthee reminisced how he had equipment worth KSh 2 million (R280 000) in his office, a new car and did not owe anyone.

However, one day, he said his shylock friend came to his office with R28k in cash. This would be the beginning of his tribulations.

The hawker said the shylock offered him the money which he was to return after one month with R5k on top as interest.

Source: Briefly.co.za