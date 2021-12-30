Behind any successful or failed public proposal are days or probably weeks of planning, hence the overwhelming emotions that overcome the 'proposer' when they get a yes.

While some ladies have recorded successes at shooting their shots at men on social media, the reversal has been the same for the bold ones who made public proposals to their male partners.

One reacted by slapping her boyfriend Photo Credit: CoffeeAndMilk, Screengrabs from YouTube video by forever dope records

In all the ladies who have seen their public proposals thrown into their faces, one feeling is common - the rushing feeling of embarrassment and probably a silent prayer for the ground to cave in and swallow them.

Briefly News highlights bold ladies whose public marriage proposal to their boyfriends ended in tears.

1. Lady who proposed to her man after 6 years of dating

Perhaps bothered that her romantic relationship had exceeded the conventional years stipulated for some undergraduate degrees, a lady decided to be the 'man' and pull a surprise proposal on her boyfriend.

The lady made the romantic move at a mall but saw her effort 'in the mud' as her boyfriend turned down the proposal.

Despite the politeness at which he rejected her proposal, the lady got vexed, questioning where their six years relationship was headed, before giving her boyfriend a resounding slap on the face.

2. Man walks out on lady during her bold proposal move

Even having great physical beauty doesn't save one from a failed proposal situation, this was the case of a lady.

In a viral video that trended on social media in September 2021, a beautiful lady saw her proposal not only ignored but was left very embarrassed as the boyfriend walked out on her while she was still on her knees without uttering a word.

3. Man rejects lady's proposal after they dated for years

After 3 years of dating, an unidentified lady saw her bold proposal move rejected in anger by her vexed lover in Awka, Anambra.

Obviously pissed off by her brazen attempt to change the narrative of proposals, the man could be heard questioning why the lady didn't exercise patience for him to make the move himself.

He left the embarrassed lady who wept uncontrollably.

4. Proposal turns to physical fight

A lady upon seeing that her boyfriend rejected her proposal decided to engage him in a fight.

The embarrassed lady created a scene at the venue of the proposal-gone-bad but the adamant boyfriend was unmoved and wouldn't change his mind.

The incident happened at an E-Centre in Yaba, Lagos.

Nigerian man to marry lady who rejected his proposal in school

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian man was set to tie the knot with a lady who rejected his proposal while they were in school.

In a message exclusively sent to Briefly News, the man stated that they both met in Anambra State University where they studied mass communication.

The man said that despite the fact they have been friends since her year one in 2013, they only officially started dating in April 2021.

Ugo added that when he asked her out during their 100 level days, the lady rejected his proposal. Upon his graduation, the two parted ways.

