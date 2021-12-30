The father of eight was involved in a road accident in 2020 and was trying to come to terms with the issue

In 2021, the dad and his children lost a pillar of their family, the mum to COVID-19

An Ohio church and other well-wishers put smiles on the faces of the family members by surprising them with presents on Christmas eve

Misfortunes are blessings in disguise, goes a popular old adage and this, a single father of eight recently experienced first hand.

Well-wishers gave the family Christmas gifts and money. Photo: XXII12.

Tough 2020 and 2021

Well, the dad, identified as Travis Feltner had quite a rough 2020 and 2021 according to WXII12.

Not only did he get involved in a road accident but also lost his dear wife, Amber Feltner.

The aforementioned site reported that a driver who was speeding away from police crashed into his car in 2020, leaving him with multiple injuries.

Briefly News has learnt that Travis, an Ohio-based dad and his eight children lost one of their members, the mum in September 2021 to COVID-19.

Good church

Having known about his quandaries, a local church and a number of well-wishers decided to put smiles on the dad and his children's faces as the world celebrated the festive season.

A group of churchgoers at the Compass Community Church in Springdale, Ohio, blessed the family with gifts including money, Briefly News understands.

The group of well-wishers blessed the family with piles of presents for Christmas and topped it up with a R95 000 check.

The presents touched the dad, Travis and his children who never hoped to have a merrier 2021 Christmas.

"I just want to say thank you so much for reaching out and being there for us," Feltner told churchgoers.

Briefly News has learnt that every year, the church raises money for an organisation or family in need.

And luckily, they chose the Feltners in 2021.

Because of that mission, Feltner and his children knew just how deeply they are loved, even through their struggle.

