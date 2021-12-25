Couple Who Lost 8 Pregnancies Finally Welcome Bouncing Baby Boy

Dave Morris and his wife Carissa from Australia spent 13 years fruitlessly trying to have a child

During those years, Carissa sadly had eight miscarriages and a stillbirth, but they did not give up on hope

After getting pregnant in April, Carissa welcomed a lovely baby boy just days to Christmas

A couple who spent 13 years trying to have a child have welcomed a baby boy just in time for Christmas.

Dave and Clarissa Morris waited 13 years for a child. Photos: Clarissa Morris.

Dave Morris and his wife Carissa from Australia welcomed their son on December 17.

Miscarriages

Daily Mail reports that Carissa had a heart-breaking eight miscarriages and one stillbirth. However, in April 2021, she fell pregnant with the help of in vitro fertilisation and carried the pregnancy to term.

“We tried for years and years naturally to have a baby, we did originally conceive quite a few times, but we just had multiple miscarriages and never got past six weeks,” she said.

After numerous miscarriages, tests were done and Clarissa underwent a procedure to remove one of her tubes.

However, they also later realised that Dave had fertility issues. She attributed the problems with Dave's fertility to his work, without specifying what he does for a living.

Christmas in hospital

The child was born three weeks early, and is not strong enough to leave the hospital.

“We were really hoping he'd be out before Christmas, but we'll be spending it with him in the hospital.

We will celebrate Christmas once he comes out of hospital, and we'll give him all his presents,” she said.

Despite not being able to go home for the holidays, Carissa said that having the child was nothing short of a miracle.

