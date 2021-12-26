Becky Taylor ordered groceries through a delivery app before going to the bathroom, where she fell

A woman in the US is set to be reunited with a delivery driver who nursed her after she injured herself.

A delivery driver came to Becky Taylor's help when she injured herself after falling in the bathroom.

Source: UGC

Falling in shower

Fox 35 News reports that Becky Taylor had just ordered groceries through a delivery app when she went to shower.

Moments before the goods were delivered, she fell in the bathroom, injuring the back of her head.

In a bid to find help, she made her way to the door, where she came face to face with the delivery driver named Mildred.

"Oh my God! Are you by yourself?" she asked Taylor, before stepping in to help her.

According to Taylor, Mildred cleaned her head and kept her company for half an hour until help arrived.

"She found the wound. Made sure that we didn’t have to go to the hospital right away and the whole time my son who is one and a half is sleeping in the other room,” Tylor recalled.

Reunited

Fox 35 News tracked down Mildred, and she is set to meet Taylor for a private meeting.

"I think God puts the right people in the right places at the right time, and I’m so thankful that he protected me, and I’m so thankful that he sent Mildred because who knows where I’d be," said Taylor.

