The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turned 40 on Sunday, 9 January, 2021 and celebrated with some breathtaking pictures

Photographer Paolo Roversi captured the pictures that Kate shared in celebration of her big birthday and they are amazing

Royal fans flocked to the comment section to let the Dutchess know how elegant and flawless she looked, as she always does

There is just something about the Duchess of Cambridge that screams classic beauty! Kate Middleton released some stunning photos in celebration of her 40th birthday.

TheDuchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turned 40 and celebrated with stunning pictures. Image: @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Source: Getty Images

Kate turned 40 on Sunday, 9 January, 2021. This year, the Dutchess chose to celebrate with some timeless pictures of herself.

Carefully selected, of course, Kate posted three pictures taken by photographer Paolo Roversi in celebration of the big four-zero.

Two of the pictures were in black and white, they almost look centuries old… while another was in colour, showing off a stunning red dress that Kate wore so gracefully.

Take a look at the pictures

The world marvels over Kate’s stunning pictures

There is no denying that Kate is a classic beauty. Oozing class and elegance, like a Royal naturally does, Kate stopped people dead in their tracks with these pictures.

Wishing the Dutchess a happy birthday, many flocked to the comment section to let Kate know that she is breathtaking.

@karenka_kang said:

“She is so beautiful!! ”

@the_cambridge_family_ said:

“She looks incredible Happy Birthday Catherine ”

@catherine_mountbatten_windsor said:

“Breathtaking beautiful!!!! Wishing the Duchess a lifetime of health and happiness ❤️❤️❤️”

@royallifefan said:

“Queen! Gorgeous! Stunning! Beautiful! This exactly what we have been begging for!!!”

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s younger brother gets married to girlfriend in France

In other Royal news… The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by relatives and pets, reported Briefly News.

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet, a London-based financial analyst, exchanged their vows in the small village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, set in the picturesque southeastern region of France.

Middleton took to his verified Instagram account to announce the news on Sunday, uploading a sunlit selfie of himself and his new bride,

Source: Briefly News