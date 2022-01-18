Ten-year-old Pixie Curtis, the owner of two companies, could become the youngest person to retire at age 15

One of her companies made a cool R2 million in its first month, and she has since become a millionaire

In 2021, her mother made headlines after rewarding Pixie’s hard work with an expensive Mercedes Benz

A 10-year-old girl from Australia could become the youngest person to retire.

Pixie Curtis, 10, has two successful companies and could retire at 15. Photos: Pixie Curtis.

Source: Instagram

Pixie's companies

Pixie Curtis, a young millionaire who is still in school, could stop working early as her toy company is making huge profits. She founded her company dubbed Pixie's Fidgets in 2021 with her mother Roxy Jacenko's help and the toys sold out in a day.

News.com.au reports that Pixie’s company made over R2 million in its first month. The young CEO also has a hair accessories company her mother set up when she was a baby.

"She can retire at 15 if she wants to," Jacenko, who also runs a PR company said.

Pixie’s Bows, her other company is also successful, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s daughters North West and True have been spotted wearing their accessories.

Pixie’s R4-million car

In August 2021, Jacenko made headlines when she rewarded Pixie’s hard work with a brand new Mercedes-Benz GL worth over R4 million.

Jacenko uses the vehicle to drive Pixie and her younger brother Hunter to school. The mum said her daughter dreams of owning a beach house and a Lamborghini Urus.

Jacenko has also started a business for seven-year-old Hunter.

“The important lesson is to teach her to invest well and not squander her money. As a mother, everything I do is for the children, both Pixie and Hunter,” Jacenko said.

The mum juggles between running her PR firm and working for her children’s companies.

