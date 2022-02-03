A trait common among kids irrespective of race, country or upbringing is the ability to pull stunts and exhibit behaviours that often leave parents and well-wishers wondering where they picked the character from.

While some of these behaviours are usually traced back to the parents or things the kids must have seen people do, others remain unanswered and untraceable.

Briefly News highlights four times little kids surprised parents with their behaviours.

1. Angry little girl leaves parents' home

Towards the tail end of 2021, a video surfaced on social media capturing the stunning moment a little girl packed her things and moved out of her parents' home.

The video description explained that the girl's action came after she was scolded by her mother.

Apparently, the scolding didn't sit well with the girl, forcing her to angrily gather her things, including her lunch box before storming out of the premises.

Her stunned mum couldn't help but laugh hard as she recorded the girl's display.

2. Girl directs mum to start doing chores

A little girl who wasn't happy with the fact that she does almost all the domestic chores boldly took it out on her mum, as seen in a viral video.

The displeased girl slammed her mother for not doing any chores stating that giving birth to her is not enough reason for her mum to absolve herself from chores.

She went on to advise her mother to give birth to another child with a threat to stop doing chores if her demands her not heeded.

Briefly News couldn't ascertain if she eventually matched her threats with action but the video sure gave netizens hard laughs.

3. Boy demands for a baby sister

A little boy stunned his doting mother by rejecting a cake gift she had offered him.

While his mother was trying to make out why her dear son would turn down a yummy edible as a cake, he burst into tears.

When quizzed about why he was crying, the boy told his mother to give him a baby sister.

This response amused his mother and social media users who saw the video.

4. Boy tearfully professes love to dad leaving for work

After bidding his father who was headed to work goodbye, a boy turned back to the apartment and immediately realised how he was already missing his father.

The lad immediately ran after his dad who was about to enter his car and tearfully professed love to him.

The boy's surprising tearful profession of love stunned his dad but he didn't waste time in reciprocating it.

