A Nigerian businessman, Dr Stephen Akintayo, has put a smile on the face of an old schoolmate who helped him 18 years ago

According to Stephen, the schoolmate named Bode had accommodated him in his room at OOU for 3 months at no cost

18 years later, the businessman happened to run into Bode at an event and blessed him with a whopping R36k

A man's kindness to a needy student 18 years ago has paved the way for him.

Nigeria's real estate mogul, Dr Stephen Akintayo, the recipient of the kind gesture shared how he had needed accommodation as a freshman at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun in the year 2004.

The kind schoolmate accommodated him for 3 months Photo Credit: @drsakintayo

Source: Instagram

His mother had taken him to a C & S church located in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun with the hope that the church would accommodate Stephen but was disappointed by the prophet who told them that they couldn't help.

A stranger comes to his aid

In a lengthy read he shared on his Instagram page, Stephen said amid that dilemma in getting a place to stay he remembered Bode.

Bode is an old student of the institution he met on a bus. They happened to have chatted and exchanged contacts during that short interaction on the bus.

Stephen said he rang Bode and pleaded if he could stay in his place temporarily.

According to him, the kind schoolmate didn't hesitate in giving consent and would accommodate him for the next 3 months.

18 years later, he ran into Bode at a summit and gifted him N1 million (R36k) in appreciation of the kind gesture back in school.

"It was shocking to see him sited in Ibadan Upgrade Summit. I had to reward his kindness 18 years ago with a token of 1 million naira that day. I never knew he needed money seriously,'' Stephen said.

Netizens react

@kunle_okanlawon stated:

"Great Oouite..Still remember your face years back at Winners chapel ago iwoye.God bless you more Sir."

@seunadejumobi wrote:

"Awesome....He invested his own heart of kindness years ago and got rewarded from that fertile source now! Be kind to all, tomorrow is the future you don't know.....Well done Boss."

@yemmy_realtor remarked:

"Hmmm. God pls help me and give me the opportunity to help and support those you send to show kindness to me."

@wowtvafrika_ent opined:

"Dr Stephen God bless u, and will continue to bless u, been trying to reach u but know response any other number to reach u? Sent a message on dm same thing."

