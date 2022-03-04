Melinda Gates did her first interview since she and billionaire hubby split after being married for 27 years

The 57-year-old said she got to a point in her marriage she could not take it any more and had to walk away because it became unhealthy

She added that she is now on a healing journey and feels like she is turning a new page while hoping for what the future holds for her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bill Gates's ex-wife Melinda has opened up for the first time since the two announced they were parting ways after being married for 27 years.

Bill and Melinda Gates. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

Life with Bill

The billionaire's ex-wife did the first interview since splitting with Bill and shared she was not happy about what the two had. In an exclusive interview with CBS, the philanthropist shared that it was not a specific thing that led to the divorce.

When asked what she thought about the affair Bill had with one of his staffers two decades ago, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realised it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," she said.

The 57-year-old also said that she cried a lot of tears through the divorce process, adding that she underwent a difficult experience.

"That's part of the grieving process. You're grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime," she said.

Melinda disclosed that she is starting to feel whole again and further said that she is going through a healing journey.

"I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter. I mean, it's 2022 and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me," she said.

Bill, Melinda announce divorce

The two shocked the internet when they announced that they were ending their marriage because they couldn't grow together anymore.

Melinda did not ask for any spousal support and said she will not change her second name.

Decisions about properties were in a separate filing, and Melinda got half of Bill Gates' wealth since there was no prenup.

Source: Briefly News