A woman broke down in tears after reuniting with her daughter for the first time after seven years of going missing

In a video online, Madam Elizabeth could not hold her joy as she collapsed on the ground shedding uncontrollable tears

Her daughter got missing in 2015, and after years of searching, the mother-daughter duo reunited with the help of the Missing Children Team

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Seven long years after her child got missing, Madam Elizabeth reunited with her daughter in an emotional moment captured on tape.

The girl disappeared in 2015, leaving her mother and other family members in distress.

In June 2021, Madam Elizabeth reported the incident to the Missing Children Team led by Atinka TV/FM editor Regina Asamoah.

Woman Falls Flat, Breaks Down in Tears as She Meets Her Missing Child After 7 Years. Photo credit: Missing Children

Source: UGC

She got in touch with the team after watching a documentary by Regina Asamoah in May 2021 and saw how she helped reunite missing kids with their families.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After months of searching, the Missing Children Team found her daughter in Great Mission International Children's Home, an orphanage at Nungua Brigade in Accra.

Madam Elizabeth met her for the first time in seven years and broke down in tears.

Watch the video below:

Joy as Missing Children reunite and embrace their parents in an emotional video

In more stories about missing children, Briefly News previously reported that Regina Asamoah has reunited over 100 missing children with their families through her documentaries.

The Best Female Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalist Awards is on a journey to reconnect more children with either their birth parents or guardians.

Though she encountered challenges with the latest documentary, Asamoah defeated the difficulties and has successfully reunited the missing kids with their families.

Source: Briefly News